NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 167,832 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,832 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,160,621.25. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,566 shares of company stock worth $26,790,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.