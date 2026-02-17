Ardor (ARDR) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $47.44 million and $755.14 thousand worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

