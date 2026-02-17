Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IJH opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.