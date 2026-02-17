My DeFi Pet Trading Down 1.8% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $745.49 thousand and approximately $12.00 thousand worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,202,345 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.Telegram, Medium”

