Plume Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges (PLUME)

Plume (PLUME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Plume has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Plume has a total market capitalization of $52.93 million and $4.93 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plume coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,809.24 or 0.99653175 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Profile

Plume’s genesis date was January 20th, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,806,200,397 coins. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official message board is plume.org/blog. Plume’s official website is plume.org.

Plume Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,806,200,397 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.01085511 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $4,821,229.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plume.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

