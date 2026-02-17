Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $42,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 77,785 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.