Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 14,150 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Providence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 224,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

