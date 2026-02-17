NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,566 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 55.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Up 0.7%

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.80, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.