Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 296,960 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research increased their target price on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $417.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 386.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.12. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: George Soros’s fund materially increased its Tesla position, a high-profile institutional buy that can signal confidence and attract other allocators. Soros Fund Management boosts Tesla stake
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is rolling xAI’s Grok assistant into vehicles across nine European countries — a product expansion that boosts in‑car AI/service value and recurring‑revenue potential from software. Tesla Adds Grok to Its Vehicles in Nine European Countries
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is doubling down on autonomy/robotaxis — public filings and reporting show a multi‑billion dollar investment plan (>$20B by 2026) and a shift toward autonomy-as-a-service, which could materially expand long‑term TAM and software revenue. Tesla Makes Its Largest Investment Bet Yet in Its Own Vision
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding AI chip design efforts into South Korea and recruiting engineers — a sign of verticalizing key AI hardware that supports autonomy and in‑vehicle AI differentiation. Tesla Expands AI Chip Design Efforts To South Korea
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bull views (Cathie Wood/ARK) on Optimus and robotics remain in the narrative, supporting long‑term upside expectations among growth investors. Cathie Wood says Tesla’s Optimus could transform factory, home life
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail and social chatter highlights five‑year price stagnation around the $414–$420 range; the conversation includes notable insider buys (Elon Musk) and large institutional flows — mixed signals that can keep trading rangebound without a clear catalyst. Tesla Stock Opinions on Five-Year Price Stagnation
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk warned the $25K Cybercab rollout will be “agonizingly slow” at first — tempers expectations for near‑term volume but underscores long‑term robotaxi ambition. Elon Musk Warns Tesla’s $25K Cybercab Will Be ‘Agonizingly Slow’ At First
- Negative Sentiment: Tesla removed the option to buy Full Self‑Driving (FSD) as a one‑time purchase, shifting customers toward subscriptions — a move that may boost recurring revenue long term but risks near‑term unit demand pushback and consumer frustration. Tesla pulls the plug on one-time purchases of FSD
- Negative Sentiment: Rivian’s recent analyst upgrades and momentum (R2 launch/competitive price points) reopen competition concerns in the mass‑market EV segment — a near‑term headwind to Tesla’s market share narrative for affordable models. Rivian Stock Rises 26% Following Multiple Analyst Upgrades
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional rebalancing (e.g., a big reduction by UBS asset management noted in filings) injects volatility risk — big sell decisions from major holders can pressure price if they continue. Institutional flows and holdings for Tesla
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
