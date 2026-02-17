Materion Corporation (MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 6th

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th.
Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
Materion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $159.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.87. Materion has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $172.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTRN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.
Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.
