DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDI opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 696,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company’s portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company’s flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

