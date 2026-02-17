Tenaris (TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $2.9504 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Tenaris to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.60 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,086,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,019,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after buying an additional 408,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,618,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,779.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 222,852 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.