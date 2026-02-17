WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 125,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,627,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

