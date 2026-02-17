Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 71,606 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,606 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after buying an additional 1,805,350 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after buying an additional 817,434 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,814,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,088,000 after buying an additional 756,324 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

