Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 42,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

