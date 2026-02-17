Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 107,809 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,809 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 409,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,561,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,513,000 after buying an additional 784,368 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 692,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 72,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 111,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.