Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE Stock Position Boosted by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

