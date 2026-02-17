Wall Street Zen Upgrades Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 2.1%

SUPV opened at $10.53 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.64 million, a PE ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $178.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.85 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,178,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 434,285 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

