Head to Head Analysis: International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) vs. Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Surf Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 1 1 3 1 2.67 Surf Air Mobility 1 1 2 0 2.25

Surf Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 225.81%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Surf Air Mobility”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group $34.74 billion 0.78 $2.96 billion $3.30 3.59 Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 1.05 -$74.91 million ($2.48) -0.80

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Consolidated Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group 9.52% 112.24% 15.51% Surf Air Mobility -66.95% N/A -58.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats Surf Air Mobility on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 582 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

