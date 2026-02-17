Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.50 per share and revenue of $107.4510 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $173.83 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $212.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

