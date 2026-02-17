Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

