Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV) Short Interest Up 27.7% in January

Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,834 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 2,219 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Belive Price Performance

Shares of BLIV opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Belive has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belive stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About Belive

BeLive Holdings engages in the development of software and programming activities and provides consultancy services. The company offers technology solutions for live commerce and shoppable short videos. It offers services through BeLive White Label solution and a cloud-based BeLive software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

