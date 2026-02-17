Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,790 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 20,552 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aether Trading Up 5.2%

ATHR stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Aether has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 million and a P/E ratio of -19.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80.

Get Aether alerts:

Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Aether Company Profile

We are an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, data and tools for both institutional and retail equity traders through our flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools, with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of our team of evidenced-based trading veterans, we aim to provide our Users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aether and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.