Five9 (FIVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $298.2050 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, President Andy Dignan sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $152,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 208,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,228,643.64. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,858 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $221,720.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,811.94. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,186. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 139,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 457,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 176,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,572,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

View Our Latest Report on Five9

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.