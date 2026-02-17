Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $70.15 thousand worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.00541144 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $72,639.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

