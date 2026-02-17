Vaulta (A) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $133.51 Million

Vaulta (A) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Vaulta has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Vaulta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Vaulta has a total market capitalization of $133.51 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vaulta Profile

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The official website for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. Vaulta’s official message board is www.vaulta.com/resources. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,623,254,846.5635 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.08525043 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $12,834,905.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

