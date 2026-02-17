Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 672,463,519 coins and its circulating supply is 672,459,297 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

