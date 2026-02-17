Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.3333.
CLLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Clear Str upgraded Cellectis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.
NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.
Cellectis is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene‐edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T‐cell (CAR‐T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.
The company’s core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off‐the‐shelf immunotherapies.
