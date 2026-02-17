Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

CLLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Clear Str upgraded Cellectis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cellectis

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cellectis by 1,610.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 168,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $15,385,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

About Cellectis

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene‐edited cell therapies for oncology. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company also maintains operations in New York City and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis applies its proprietary TALEN genome editing platform to engineer allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T‐cell (CAR‐T) candidates designed to target blood cancers and solid tumors.

The company’s core business activities encompass the discovery, development and manufacturing of off‐the‐shelf immunotherapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.