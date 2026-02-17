Aergo Market Cap Hits $27.93 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aergo has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,030.15 or 0.99897702 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aergo Profile
Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,999,996 coins. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars.
