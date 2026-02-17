Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 13.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $111.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $506.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

See Also

