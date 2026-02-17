Cookie Price Tops $0.0194 (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $13.65 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cookie has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,030.15 or 0.99897702 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie was first traded on June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,892,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,495,721 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,892,387 with 687,995,699 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.01935703 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $2,608,726.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

