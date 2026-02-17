Fusionist (ACE) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,983,605 tokens. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 89,983,605 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.16984264 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $11,531,383.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

