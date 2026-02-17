zkSync (ZK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $146.75 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market capitalization of $146.75 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About zkSync

zkSync’s genesis date was June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 14,302,767,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is zksync.mirror.xyz. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 14,302,767,113.42251133 with 9,115,891,847.22108827 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.02195073 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $18,412,233.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

