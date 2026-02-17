Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Short Interest Update

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 91,626 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 73,561 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,920,000.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA FIVA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.55. 98,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,895. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $473.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

