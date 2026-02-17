Hedera Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $81.41 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,003,138,666 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 43,003,138,665.75609473 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1007342 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $86,983,911.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

