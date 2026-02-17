Stride (STRD) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Stride (STRD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Stride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market cap of $1.89 million and $4.63 thousand worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stride alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,925.08 or 0.98793059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 40,452,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 40,452,956. The last known price of Stride is 0.02219174 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,736.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.