Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,789 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 15th total of 10,461 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EMM traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $38.24. 3,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.80. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

Get Global X Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.