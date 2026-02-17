Wrapped TAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.17 Million (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped TAO has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TAO token can now be bought for about $197.84 or 0.00292041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TAO

Wrapped TAO’s launch date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 108,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 108,861.10338551. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 196.11779062 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,850,726.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

