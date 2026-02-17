Bridge Oracle Market Cap Tops $429.02 Thousand (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $429.02 thousand and approximately $438.84 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,925.08 or 0.98793059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. Bridge Oracle’s official message board is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.Telegram, Discord, Medium”

