Xai (XAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.77 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. Xai has a market cap of $17.27 million and $4.77 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xai has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,925.08 or 0.98793059 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,154,532,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,154,507,267.73457661 with 1,986,914,652.05395439 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.01065901 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $5,435,537.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.