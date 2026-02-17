IoTeX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.77 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $54.14 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,089.69 or 0.99356374 BTC.
IoTeX Profile
IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,368,983 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,368,979 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
