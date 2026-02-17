Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $67,524.29 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.35 trillion and $1.89 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $67,524.29 on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003014 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.91 or 0.00838079 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00025009 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,990,837 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
