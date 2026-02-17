Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marsh (MRSH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) recently:

2/17/2026 – Marsh was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Marsh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $201.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Marsh had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $208.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Marsh was given a new $213.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

2/2/2026 – Marsh had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $205.00 to $206.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Marsh had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Marsh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Marsh had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $199.00 to $203.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Marsh is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock.

Marsh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. Marsh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Marsh is a global insurance broker and risk advisor that helps organizations assess, manage and transfer a broad range of risks. The firm provides insurance placement and broking services for commercial and public-sector clients as well as specialty solutions for families and high-net-worth individuals. Its work focuses on identifying exposures, designing risk-transfer strategies and securing coverage from insurers and reinsurers to protect clients’ assets and operations.

Services offered by Marsh include commercial property and casualty broking, cyber and professional-liability placement, employee benefits consulting, and industry-specific specialty lines such as marine, energy and construction.

