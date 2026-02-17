Stratis Market Cap Hits $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $827.23 thousand worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.28 or 0.02924054 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the.NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

