Honeywell International (HON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON):

2/3/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $230.00 to $240.00.

2/3/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00.

2/2/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $222.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $249.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Honeywell International was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/16/2026 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $218.00.

1/15/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $253.00 to $249.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $267.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Honeywell International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/24/2025 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $269.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2025 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at DZ Bank AG from $248.00 to $237.00.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

