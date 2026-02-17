ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $22.19. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $22.0390, with a volume of 3,432,114 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 7.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 658.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 99,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 86,546 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

