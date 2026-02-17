Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Short Interest Down 17.8% in January

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,979 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 9,709 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 52,250 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:RSPU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,808. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $540.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPU. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 155,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

