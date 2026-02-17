MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $347.25, but opened at $305.82. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $284.1660, with a volume of 346,279 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

