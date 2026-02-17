Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $23.57. Cousins Properties shares last traded at $22.7950, with a volume of 479,091 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

