Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $253.54, but opened at $233.28. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $223.8020, with a volume of 302,928 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $990,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

